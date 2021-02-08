NORFOLK: Brenda L. Perkins of High Street, formerly of Willard Road Louisville, NY age 67, passed away on Monday January 25, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Brenda was born on January 25, 1954 to former and late Robert Blair Sr. and Jean Kelley of Massena, NY. Brenda was educated in Massena Central School District. She earned her cosmetology certification from BOCES and graduated from Massena Central High School in 1972.
Brenda was married to Earl Aldridge for several years and together they had a daughter Bobbi-Jo.
Brenda also was previously employed by the P&C Food Grocer in Massena as well as for The St. Lawrence ARC as a bus monitor.
Brenda is survived by her daughter Bobbi-Jo and her husband Steven D. Ramirez of Mountain Home, ID, a sister Nancy Yaddow and husband Larry of Louisville, NY, and two brothers; Robert Blair Jr. of Evan Mills, NY and Neal and his wife Wanda Blair of Massena, NY. Brenda is also survived four grandchildren Michael Gauthier, Hayley Gauthier, Makenna Moore, and Damon Ramirez. Two step grandchildren Adam Ramirez, and Megan Ramirez along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Brenda was predeceased by a twin sister in infancy. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions there will be no Funeral services at this time. The Family may have a small gathering at a later time to Honor the memory of Brenda in the near future. Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolence and memories of Brenda by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.