Brenda Tharrett (69), Nicholville, NY, passed away under the care of hospice on December 15, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Raymondville, NY.
Brenda Tharrett was born on January 15, 1953, in Malone, NY, to James F. Wiley and Norma J. Wiley.
Brenda started her career as a housewife. When her children were old enough and off to school, she worked at Sunfeather Herbal Soap Company in Parishville. She later worked cleaning homes and working in various local restaurants where people would often compliment what a good cook she was and that she was quick on her feet. She retired in 2002 after working for SUNY Potsdam as a cleaner.
Brenda married Rodney Tharrett on June 20, 1970, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in North Lawrence, NY .The couple had two children; Brian Tharrett (Nicholville, NY) and Lynn Tharrett (Raymondville, NY).
Brenda was best known for being Aunt Nenna. Other than with her own children, spending quality time with her niece Sarah Garrand and nephew Chad Lashomb brought her great joy. Over the years, she built a special relationship with them and their children making memories and baking lots of molasses cookies. She offered them a warm, loving home where they always knew they were loved unconditionally. Theo Garrand, her great nephew, said it best when he described her one day by saying, “Because she is just Aunt Nenna!”
Brenda enjoyed having a coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other. She lived in her family-built “log cabin the woods.” Every cedar log was cut and peeled with determination and love. She always had a warm meal in the oven and loved to bake and have sweets in the house. Scary movies, The Big Bang Theory and rock music were her thing (Judas Priest was at the top of her list!). She would often put a CD in the player and enjoy dancing around the house while cleaning. When getting into the car with her, you would have to turn down the loud music that she would have just been rocking out to. In the early morning hours, she enjoyed playing Candy Crush on her tablet.
Brenda is survived by a son, Brian Tharrett of Nicholville; a daughter, Lynn Tharrett of Raymondville, a niece, Sarah (Quinton) Garrand of North Bangor; a nephew, Chad (Deanna) Lashomb of Winthrop; great nephews Theo and Bridger Garrand, David Morse; and great nieces Emmalyn, Ciera, and Skylar Lashomb.
Brenda was predeceased by her beloved father, James F. Wiley (1997) and her loving husband, Rodney (2006).
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a small, private service held at a later date with close friends and family only.
Memorial donations can be made in Brenda’s name to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Online condolences may be shared with Brenda’s family at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
