Brendan Lynch passed away on February 5, 2023 at the age of 57. Brendan was born in 1965 to William Lynch and the late Katherine (Gilbert) Lynch.
He is predeceased by his beautiful wife and companion, Joyce Erica (Blattner/DeLuca) Lynch; his mother, Katherine (Gilbert) Lynch; his father in-law, John Blattner; his maternal grandparents, Capt. L. Anthony and Mildred (Trageser) Gilbert; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Amy (Boyd) Lynch; and his nephew, Cody James Holland.
He is survived by his step-son, Giorgio DeLuca; father, William (Kathleen) Lynch; mother-in-law, Joan (Borini) Blattner; sisters, M. Jennifer Dashnaw, Katherine Lynch, Colleen Lynch, Elizabeth (Dustin) Anderson; brothers, Peter Lynch and Andrew Lynch; brother in-law, John Blattner; nieces, Kelsey Dashnaw, Madeline Lynch, Breanna Anderson, Elizabeth Lynch; and nephews, Joshua (Emily) Lynch, Stephen Seibel, Jacob Anderson, Garrett Holland, Geron Lynch, and Peter Lynch Jr.
Having been born in Ogdensburg and moving to Morristown during his early life, he graduated from Morristown Central School and the Clarkson School, an early college entry program, in 1983. He graduated from Clarkson University with a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1986, and a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1989. He also obtained a Masters of Science in Computer Science from Binghampton University. He began his career at General Electric in Johnson City in 1989 working in development of aircraft flights and engine control systems. The company changed hands several times prior to his retirement from BAE Systems in 2020. He lived in Endicott, New York for that entire time.
He believed that death was just another door to pass through.
