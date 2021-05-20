Winthrop- Fulfilling his need for speed, pinnin’ it, givin’ it all he’s got and goin balls to the wall, Brett Lee Logan, 32, passed away suddenly following an ATV accident this past Friday May 14, 2021.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and following Brett’s wishes there will be no calling hours. His family will be holding a Celebration of Brett’s life on Friday May 28th beginning at 12:00 noon at the American Legion in Winthrop.
Brett was born in Malone on August 5, 1988, son of John W. Logan and Becky Lee Moulton and he attended St. Lawrence Central School in Brasher Falls. On December 17, 2011 he married Alicia Marie Stowell at the West Stockholm United Methodist Church and together they have three children.
Brett and Alicia’s world revolves around their children; one of his favorite things to do as a family was to go fishing. He enjoyed being in the woods with his kids sawing logs and speaking of the future when they would build a cabin on his father’s land. Brett also loved hunting however, after getting his 10pt buck he didn’t know how he could top that.
He was a true Adirondack outdoorsman motorhead, who had passion for living life to its fullest. Brett loved anything outdoors and anything with a motor, even the minivan. He told it like it was, didn’t like crowds, and loved his babies will all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia and their children, Nevaeh, Huntlee, and Levi, all at home; his father, John W. Logan of Brasher Falls; mother, Becky Moulton Pernice of Madrid; sister, Ashlee Flener of Winthrop, and brother Marcus J. Logan, of Brasher Iron Works; mother-in- law, Kathy Stowell Brasher, brother-in-law, Shawn Stowell and Mindy of Brasher Falls, brother-in-law, Jesse Stowell, and his wife Nicole, of Massena, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Brett is predeceased by his father-in-law, Richard Stowell; grandparents, Tommy ‘TJ’ and Brenda Moulton “Poppy and G.G.”, and Bernard and Mary Jane Logan.
Lyndon B. Johnson said, “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” Brett would not want us to lose any more time being sad, please be kind and forgiving with one another as the family experiences a tragedy no one should have to face.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to honor Brett to help support his children. To donate please click on the Red “Donate Now” button at the bottom of his obituary page at www.hammillfh.com. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family or one can remain anonymous.
If you are unable to donate, please click on the ‘share this fundraiser ’button located next to the ‘donate now’ button. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared on Facebook - social media platforms, email, and text. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.