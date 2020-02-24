Brian A. Cross, 60, formerly of 252 Winslow St., Watertown, passed away February 17, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
He was born on August 6, 1959 in Placerville, CA, son of George H. and Josephine (Gullo) Cross. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1979.
Brian was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in the Black River, Pulaski and Tupper Lake. He also enjoyed golfing at Willowbrook Golf Club.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Josephine Cross, Felts Mills, a sister and brother in law, Karan M. Cross and Edward A. LaVarnway, Ogdensburg, a brother and sister in law, Dean H. and Laura Cross, Utica, NY, a niece, Brandy and a nephew, Matthew.
Calling hours will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. Burial will be held in the Black River Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
