Brian E. Duprey, age 54, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY with his caring family by his side. Per his request, there will be no immediate funeral services but a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Brian is survived by his soulmate, Toni of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Brian Duprey Jr. of Malone NY; two grandchildren, Keira and Brian Duprey of Ogdensburg, NY, his mother, Cynthia (Donaldson) and Fred Kinch of Ogdensburg, NY; brothers, Benjamin Duprey and his wife, Tammy, of Bloomington, Indiana, Frederick J. Kinch and his wife, Tammy, of Ogdensburg, NY; sister, Lorelei Fish and her husband, Mike, of Bedford, IN and sisters-in-law Ronda and her husband Chris O’Neil of Boston, VA; brother- in-laws, Scott Sharpes of Depeyster, NY and John Hawkins of Chicago, IL; his mother and father-in-law, Frankie and Khaled Mabrouk of Wilmington, NC; aunts and uncles, Mary and Bill Shattuck, Patricia Russell, Henry and Debra Duprey, Emma and Jack Dishaw, and Terry and John Dominie, all of Ogdensburg NY; several special Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Benjamin Duprey; stepmother, Jeanine Duprey, several aunts and uncles and most recently his sister, Bridget Sharpes.
Brian was born on April 29, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Benjamin E. Duprey and Cynthia Kinch. He attended Heuvelton Central School and Ogdensburg Free Academy. Brian married Toni Sharpes on November 22, 1989 at the home of his mother with the Honorable Judge George Silver officiating. He was first employed by General Motors in Virginia. After he met his future wife, the couple moved back to Ogdensburg where he was employed by Regan’s Auto Service and later owned and operated Duprey’s Auto Repair.
Brian was a self-taught mechanic and had a great passion for fixing cars, actually anything and everything with an engine. He had a great mind for figuring out how things work and being able to fix them. Brian was a kind and loving soul and will be deeply missed by many. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
