GLENFIELD – Brian E. Watson, 54, of Greig Road., passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home, while under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LCGH Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 of Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Carly Watson, and a grandson, Hudson; two step-sons, Christopher and Nicholas Condon; his companion, Lisa Brand; his mother, Dorothy Watson; his father, Max Watson, a sister, Lori Watson; a brother, Michael Watson; a half-sister, Robyn Watson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was born on July 19, 1966 in Star Lake, NY, a son of Max W. and Dorothy Rixon Watson. He Graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and attended Canton ATC and New York State Ranger School at Wanakena, where he received his Associates Degree in Forestry. He worked for various companies in the area before becoming employed as a surveyor for Kovach Surveying in Lowville for several years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, and loved the woods. He especially enjoyed building and being at his camp.
