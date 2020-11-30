Brian F. Hanlon, 84, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 with his family by his side. He was under the care of Fox Run Nursing Home in Orchard Park, NY. Brian was born on October 15, 1936 in Watertown, NY to the late Benjamin and Helen Hall Hanlon. He graduated Watertown High School where he excelled at baseball and basketball. He attended Norwich University and Lemoyne College where he earned a degree in Business and continued to play baseball. Following Brian’s graduation from Lemoyne, he joined Niagara Mohawk’s management training program, which lead to his 38-year career at NIMO, mostly in Customer Relations.
In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Gail Clement. Shortly thereafter they started their family, raising 3 daughters. They were married for 62 years, until Gail predeceased him 9 months ago. They spent many years in the Syracuse area and thirteen years living in the Adirondacks in Saranac Lake, NY. Following his retirement, they split their time between Pulaski, NY and Ormond Beach, FL. For the last 5 years, they lived in the Buffalo area.
Brian enjoyed life to the fullest. He and Gail shared many quality years together on the golf course, watching Syracuse University sports and most importantly sharing good times with their family and many friends. He cherished his time in the Adirondacks, where in addition to golfing, he enjoyed boating on the lakes and teaching his daughters to ski. Anyone that knew Brian, also knew he attended the 1980 Miracle on Ice Hockey Game, one of his proudest experiences. While in Saranac Lake, he also served a term as President of the Saranac Lake Board of Education as well as President of the Saranac Lake Ski Club. He was also an avid fan of the Saranac Lake Redskins.
Brian is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Tim) Reilly of Saranac Lake, NY, Amy (Dave) Webb of Owls Head, NY, and Tricia (Jeremy) Applegate of LakeView, NY; seven grandchildren, Mike (Amanda) Webb, Nate (Corinne) Webb, Sarah Reilly (Joe Belluscio), Erica (Christian) Laverty , Amanda Reilly, Emily and Evan Applegate; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Asher Webb; sister, Sheila Blair, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Dave.
Due to Covid restraints, a Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to www.11daypowerplay.com, which assists in raising critically-needed funds for important cancer causes/research in the Buffalo area.
