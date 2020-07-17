Albany: Brian M. Granger, 55, formerly of Massena, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020 in Albany, New York. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Brian was born on April 4, 1965 in Massena, New York, the son of Fernand and Gabrielle (Aubin) Granger. He attended and graduated from Massena Central in 1983. Brian received a scholarship to West Point for wrestling which he pursued for a short time. He later worked at Atlantic Testing for a few years and later New York State Department of Health which he retired from in April of 2020. Brian enjoyed watching hockey and football.
Brian is survived by his father, Fernand Granger of Massena; a brother, Steven and wife Martha Granger of Massena and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Mother, Gabrielle and sister, Susan Perry.
Memorial contributions in Brain’s Memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Local arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.