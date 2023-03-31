Broderick Hines, the bravest boy we were blessed to know has passed away at the age of 17 after his latest difficult battle with Medulloblastoma. Brody was first diagnosed at the age of 8, then at 10, then at 14, and finally at 16. He put on a brave face from the first moment. Brody did not let cancer define or discourage him. He had a love of gaming, Farming Simulator(FS), Fortnite, and Roblox, in particular. He had a great love of cats, and Smores was always by side. He really enjoyed having and showing his sheep, rabbits, and chickens. He loved having a tractor and our small town tradition of “Drive Your Tractor To School Day” was always anticipated. When asked what he thought people would remember about him, his reply was “probably that I was an inspiration”. He didn’t understand why, but that was Brody. His greatest achievement was accomplishing his goal of having visited all 50 of the United States. He was very proud of this fact. He will also be remembered by his dynamite smile which lit up a room, and was preserved despite of all the years in and out of treatment. He was able to experience a great deal of living and experiences that he would not have, had he got dealt a more “normal” card. Brody is survived by his parents, Wesley and Sarah, his sister, Rosie, and his half brother, Wesley Jr. We also want to acknowledge Brody’s extended family and the enormous support system he’s had since 2014. They stood by him and were incredibly important and supportive of him.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 4th from 4 to 8 pm at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St., Newark Valley. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, April 5th at 11 am at the funeral home. Brody will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in the Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to IACKids are appreciated. This group was immensely helpful over the years. https://www.iackids.org
