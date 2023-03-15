There will be a celebration of life for Brooke Carr Williams at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm with a prayer service at 2:30 by Deacon Mark Lalonde.
Brooke passed away on January 20, 2023 in Wisconsin with her partner Ron and mother by her side.
Brooke was born in Ogdensburg, NY on March 18, 1981 to Larry and Robin Tulip Carr. She moved to Illinois and married Ken Williams of Ogdensburg. They later divorced.
Brooke is survived by her children MaCaylee Williams of Katy, Texas and Hayden Summers of Beloit, Wisconsin, along with her partner Ron Summers. She is also survived by her parents Robin Tulip and Larry Carr, along with sisters Tonia Carr and Erin (Mike) Ferris, grandparents Marilyn and Gerald Carr and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by Ron’s family, Suncha (Kim) and Curtis West and Ronald Summers, and Ron’s children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandparents Eleanor and Robert Tulip.
Brooke enjoyed camping, boating,crafting, music and had a love for animals and talking. She has always been a caring and generous soul, which made her a great CNA. As a final act of generosity, her organs were donated, as per her wishes.
