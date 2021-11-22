Brooke L. McDowell, 94, Watertown, passed away November 20, 2021 at her home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.
Brooke was born April 18, 1927, in Birmingham, AL, daughter of Willie and Lida (Cameron) Robinson. She graduated from Parker High School in Birmingham, AL and received her nursing certificate from St. Luke School of Nursing, Pittsfield, MA.
On January 5, 1957 she married Letember McDowell at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Detroit, MI.
Brooke began her career in the Watertown area as a surgical nurse for Mercy Hospital. For several years she was a nurse for the Sturtz, Brown and Anthony Practice and completed her nursing career as a public health nurse for Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Brooke was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, the past president of both the League of Womens Voters of Jefferson County and Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service. She is also a former member of the SUNY Canton ATC Advisory Board. In addition to her community service work she enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Gerard A. (Elizabeth), Canastota, Douglas L., Watertown, two grandchildren and one great grandson. She was pre-deceased by her son Christopher L.
A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, or to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
