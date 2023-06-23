CROGHAN, NY ~ Bruce H. LaChausse, 83, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Croghan, died June 21, 2023. Born November 21, 1939 in West Carthage, NY, a son of Jeremiah and Arizona (Cavanaugh) LaChausse, he was a 1957 graduate of Beaver River Central School. He married Susan Edwards in 1964 at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. A US Army veteran, he was honorably discharged from active duty in 1961. For much of his life he was a Project Manager working in large scale construction and engineering. Surviving besides his wife, Susan, of Ocala, FL, are four children, Joseph (Melissa) LaChausse, Stafford, CT, Douglas (Jennifer) LaChausse, Kiawa, CO, Amy (Robert) Crotty, Rancho, Viejo, TX and Thomas (Melany) LaChausse, Brooksville, FL; 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; three brothers, Robert LaChausse, of Lake Bonaparte, Allan (Wendy) LaChausse, of Beaver Falls, and Steve (Deborah) LaChausse, of Kirschnerville; two sisters, Alice Mattis, of Arizona, and Elizabeth McAdams, of Lowville, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Philip and Donald LaChausse. Bruce’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, beginning with a Family Prayer Service at 9:15 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 28th from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver River memorial Post 1663, Croghan, NY 13327.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
