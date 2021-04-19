Bruce Hirschey

CASTORLAND – Bruce E. Hirschey passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 73, at the Wilmot Cancer Institute at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after a courageous battle against cancer, surrounded by his wife Gayle, and children Aaron, Jacob and Rachel.
Calling hours were held from 12 – 2 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service was held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church of America, Croghan, with ministers of the church officiating. Masks are required, and please follow current Covid guidelines. The funeral will also be available on Zoom. Information will be provided at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com. The graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. in Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018; Blood & Marrow Transplant Information Network, 1548 Old Skokie Rd., Suite 1, Highland Park, IL 60035 or www.bmtinfonet.org/products/donate-now ; or the American Red Cross of Western New York, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. These organizations were so helpful to Bruce and his family. He himself donated over 13 gallons of blood in his lifetime. Please consider a donation to these organizations, or any other cancer research organization of your choice.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Gayle; his children, Aaron Hirschey (Janis) of Port Leyden; Jacob (Leah) Hirschey of West Monroe; Rachel Hirschey (Matt) of Eagle, Colorado; his siblings, Wendy Hirschey Mohrman; Ronald Hirschey; Michael (Judy) Hirschey; Martin (Linda) Hirschey; Randall (Shirley) Hirschey; Norman (Vikki) Hirschey; Loren Hirschey; Daniel Hirschey; Sara (Scott) King; Martha Ciulla (Brian); Becky Hirschey; Kristina Panowicz (Byron); and Laura (Samuel) Villanti; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma, Alex, Emmet, Vanessa, Laurel and Linden; two aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce is predeceased by his parents; an infant sister, Diane; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Molly Hirschey; and his brother-in-law, Timothy Panowicz.
Bruce was born on November 10, 1947 in Lowville, a son of the late Leland and Bernice Farney Hirschey. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1966. On September 11, 1971, he married Gayle Lamoy at the Peru Community Church in Peru, NY. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this September. Over his career Bruce worked for the NYS Conservation Department, the Village of Lowville, Rennie’s Sales and Service, the Town of Denmark, the Mohawk, Adirondack and Northern Railroad, and Slack Chemical Company.
Bruce was a member of the Castorland Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling, writing poems, train watching, riding motorcycles, and fixing “everything”. Bruce always sought to and enjoyed helping and visiting with others.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
