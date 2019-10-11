NORWOOD — A Celebration of Life gathering for 75 year old Bruce L. Konkoski, a resident of 20 Ridge Street, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the family home on Ridge Street. Mr. Konkoski passed away on August 24, 2019 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Bruce L. Konkoski.
