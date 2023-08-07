Bruce Lynn Hornbeck, age 72, died peacefully in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 1st, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Ellenville, New York on August 20th, 1950. Bruce was a retired teacher from the Department of Corrections in Watertown, NY. He loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed music, boating, motorcycling, fishing, kayaking, gardening, cooking, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Sunset walks on the beach with his wife Kathleen and their dog Luna will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Strong, his daughter Stasha Hornbeck (Doug) and grandchildren Aria and Evelyn; his sisters, Sharen and (Charlie) Lanahan, Marcie and (Frank) Straub, Holly and (David) Eikszta; and mother-in-law Pat Strong and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents (Marge and Ken Hornbeck), brother (Kenny) and son (Peter). A memorial celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2024. Please check https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/port-charlotte-fl/bruce-hornbeck-11391793 for updates. “The song has ended, but the melody will always linger on…”
Bruce Lynn Hornbeck
August 20, 1950 - August 1, 2023
