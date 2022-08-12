Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce M. Trapane

August 9, 2022

  • 0
Bruce M. Trapane

Trapane

Bruce M. Trapane On August 9, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia and their children Cindy Johnson, Pamela Crawford & Mickey Trapane. Bruce is survived by three children, Tracy (Dominic) Kriegbaum, Nancy (Jerry) Waggoner and Steven (Angela) Trapane; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and a large extended family.

Services and interment will be private.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.