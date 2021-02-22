Branchville- CPO Bruce Owen Patterson (Ret. US Navy), 65, passed away February 01, 2021, in Sentara Obici Hospital, Sulfolk. Bruce was born in Greig, New York, July 17, 1955, graduated in 1974 South Lewis and was a son of the late Paul Arthur and Althea May Patterson. Was also predeceased by a sister Dorothy Long. Bruce was a retired Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy after 21 years of service, and was the owner of Patterson Power Washing in Branchville. He was a 28 year member and the president of Trackers Hunt Club of Lunenburg County, Virginia and was a regular at the Meet and Greet at No. 8 School House in Boykins.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 43 years, Teresa Ann Patterson, two sons, Paul Adam Patterson and his wife Kerry of Franklin, Mark William Patterson and his wife Jennifer of Boykins, one daughter Kelley Patterson Trevino and her husband Lorenzo of Branchville, one brother, Brian D. Patterson (Marilyn) of Greig, New York, two sisters, Paula P. Lenihan (Bill) of California, and Carol P. Strife (Leonard) of Watson, New York, three grandchildren, Hunter Owen Patterson, Skylar Brooke Patterson, Bruce Michael Patterson, a brother in law, Charlie Long of Crosby, PA, and two close friends, Jimmy Fuller and Carter Worrell. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Garveside Service was held on February 6, 20221 in Beechwood Cemetery Boykins, Virginia. Officaited by Rev. Robert Harness.
