MASSENA – After a courageous battle, Bruce P. Bombard, 87, of Monroe Parkway peacefully slept away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Sheldon and Connie with his chosen son, Brian at his side and under the loving care of Hospice.
Bruce was born in Massena on June 29, 1935, the son of the late Jerome L. and Violet (LaCombe) Bombard. He attended Raymondville school until 8th grade, when he went to the new Norwood-Norfolk Central School, graduating in 1953. On June 22, 1957, married Joyce Ann Dufresne at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Delaney, officiating. Joyce predeceased him on July 25, 2007.
Following his high school graduation, Bruce started his journey toward his lifelong passion of becoming a funeral director as he traveled to New York City to enroll at American Academy of Funeral Service graduating in 1955. While in school, he served his apprenticeship with the Fairchild and Sons Funeral Home on Coney Avenue in Brooklyn and worked at the Kirshenbaum Brothers Funeral Home also in Brooklyn. He returned to the North Country following his graduation in October 1955 and started his career with Vern Donaldson at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena, where he continued to serve and care for the many families of Massena, Hogansburg, and surrounding areas for 63 years until he stepped away from the day-to-day duties of the profession in December 2018. His continuous and dedicated service to his beloved funeral profession was only interrupted in 1958 when he was drafted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. His time in the military didn’t take him away from the profession though, as he was assigned to grave registry while he was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. He was honorably discharge in 1960 and returned home to Massena where he continued to serve the community.
Even though Bruce stepped away from the everyday of the Funeral Director profession, his calling in life to aide families at these most difficult times never stopped. Without any regard to recognition or request, he continued to emotionally assist so many families with visits, phone calls, correspondence and cards. He had a great love for all people and his profession throughout his life.
Not only did Bruce dedicate countless hours to the families he served, but he was also active within his community as a life member of the St. Lawrence Council Knights of Columbus -1141, being awarded his 50-year pin in 2014, a member of the St. Lawrence County Funeral Directors Association, serving several offices and their secretary for numerous years, and was volunteer deliverer and former board member of the Massena Meals on Wheels for many years. Additionally, Bruce was a former member of the Massena Kiwanis Club, serving as their President from in 1987 and 1988, was awarded the Kiwanian of the Year, and was a member of the Massena Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club.
Equally important to Bruce was his faith, as he was an active and supportive member St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Throughout his life as a communicant of church, he served as an usher and lector, member of the Bereavement Committee, two terms on the Parish Council and as a Trustee in 1989. He was also the chairman of the cake booth for many years at the Annual Bazaar in November and led morning prayer at daily mass. It was because of his dedicated faith and service to the community that he was one of 33 honored by Bishop Terry LaValley and the Diocese of Ogdenburg with the Bishop Edgar P. Wadhams Award for Distinguished Service this past July. When Bruce wasn’t helping others, he enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble, entertaining his family and friends, flower gardening, and many trips to Cape Cod to build his extensive collection of antiques.
Bruce is survived by his sister, M. Diane Bombard of Raymondville; his brothers, Ronald J. Bombard of Norfolk; and Sheldon J. Bombard and Connie Sleister of Massena; his chosen son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jackie Eddy and their children, Megan, Tad, and Luc; his chosen daughters, Karen Reid Kalman, Erin Murphy and her husband, Rocky, and Kristin Murphy Case and her husband, Michael; his special cousins, Carter and Barb Montross of Massena and Brenda and Terry Pidgeon of Syracuse and his sisters-in-law, Theresa Dufresne and Jean Delisle.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Sterling and Patti Bombard, Dawn and Craig Bombard, Lisa Waite, Bryan and Diane Bombard, Traci Greco, Trevor Bombard, Lisa and Rick Tinson, Daniel and Jackie Rush, Craig and Barbara Rush, James Dufresne, Keith and Marilyn Bain, Susie and Herb Eastman, Debbie and Jack Fuehring, Sandy and Paul Catanzarite, David Rush, Stephanie and Charles Massarelli, Lee Stevens, Julie Bain, Cindy Bain, Kim and Duane Tougas, Julie Zyzik, Chris and Laurie Dufresne, and Betsy and Paul Eurto and their families; and numerous cousins and beloved friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Rose Marie Bombard and a niece, Rhonda Bombard Lawrence.
As a tribute to his love to the Akwesasne Community and their appreciation for his dedicated service to them, Bruce will rest at the Akwesasne Homemakers Wake Center, River Road, Snye on Saturday from 12-6:00 PM, where the Mohawk Choir will honor him with a prayer service at 4:00. Friends may also call on Sunday 2-6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where he gave so much of his time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 31st at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena with Rev. J. Michael Gaffney, celebrating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of his friends and colleagues at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.