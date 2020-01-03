Bruce R Walker passed away unexpectedly on December 21 2019 at 62 years old. Born in Syracuse he was the son of the late James Walker and Mary Haas. He is survived by his daughter Nicole Neisen (Nate), his grandchildren Gabrielle and Alexander and his brother John E. Walker and several cousins. He also leaves behind those he considered an extension of his family; Janine, Bud, Charles, Ben (Megan Angeloro Ridley and Janine’s mother Ann Marie.
Bruce attended Cornell University but his passion was cooking. He was the Executive Chef at the Edgewater Resort in Alexandria Bay, NY for the last 15 years and was chef at numerous restaurants in the Syracuse area. He loved music, taking nature walks, spending time with friends, cooking for others and adored his grandchildren.
As per his wishes a memorial service will take place in the spring at the Edgewood Resort in Alexandria Bay.
Those wishing to remember Bruce are invited to make a donation in his memory to the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region NY 433 State Street 4th Floor Schenectady NY 12305.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
