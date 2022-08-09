Bruce S. Podgurski, 78 passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. As per Bruce’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, 60 Maple Street, Massena, NY.
Bruce was born in Potsdam, NY, along with his twin sister (Bonnie) on November 11, 1943. He is the son of Steve and Audrey (French) Podgurski, both pre-deceased. Bruce graduated from Massena Central High School in 1961. After graduation he attended Hair Stylist School in Watertown, NY and worked there several years until he returned to Massena and worked for over 25 years. Bruce worked at both the Boston Store and Chappel’s in Massena setting up displays in the windows and throughout the stores. Management from Watertown and Syracuse would often come to see how he decorated the displays.
Bruce is survived by his siblings, Susan (partner Lorie) of Chase Mills, Mary Johnson of Minnesota, Steven (Michelle) of Brasher Falls, Cathy (John/Deceased) of Florida, Nina (Tony) Gonzales of Georgia, Theresa (partner Julie) of Massena, Sharon (Mike) Carney of Georgia, A brother- in- law Phil Smith of Massena, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Steve and Audrey,his twin sister Bonnie, his sister Stephanie, and recently by his brother-in-law, John See.
Bruce had a very eclectic personality and loved collecting art deco figurines, 30’s and 40’s furniture, fiesta-ware, and Disney memorabilia. He was an avid painter and was well known for his murals featured at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena. He loved learning all kinds of trivia facts and enjoyed watching Jeopardy faithfully. One of his favorite past times was his love of cats, especially “punkin” and he enjoyed feeding the local squirrels near his apartment, for years he would take peanut butter and peanuts to them with his friend Mark. All he had to do was yell “Peanut” and they would come running.
He enjoyed going to the Massena Library spending time on the computers and reading countless magazines and the local newspapers. Bruce was a faithful member of Emmanuel Congregational Church of Christ in Massena, NY and enjoyed attending services every Sunday. Bruce was well known for sharing photo’s, jokes, and stories with family, friends and even strangers just to make them smile.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society, 177 South Raquette River Road, Massena, NY 13662 or to any Squirrel rescue center in your area.
He will be fondly missed by his family, friends and many relatives.
