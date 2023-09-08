Bruce passed away at his home in Papillion NE. He graduated from West Carthage High School in 1953, followed by a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and Iowa Professional Engineering License. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marlene; children, Kurt (Leesa), Kent , and Jill (James) Burger; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Howard and Mark.
Bruce Terrillion
February 9, 1935 - September 1, 2023
