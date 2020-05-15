BRUCE W. KNOWLTON May 10, 2020.
Bruce Wayne Knowlton of Lycoming, N.Y. passed away on May 10, 2020 at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after a long illness, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 61. Bruce was born on December 29, 1958 in Gouverneur, N.Y. to William Lyle Knowlton and Helen Andrews Knowlton. He graduated from high school in Gouverneur and went on to attend Canton ATC and Clarkson University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.
In August of 1986, Bruce married Carolyn Porter (Kerry), bringing together two families, all of whom looked up to him as a role model. A true family man, he was loving, hard-working, generous, humble, a big “kid at heart”, who took every child of the family under his wings. He and Kerry built what is lovingly referred to as the “Knowlton Homestead”, and it remains a favorite gathering place for countless gatherings and celebrations throughout the years.
In 2018 Bruce retired from Exelon (formerly Niagara Mohawk and Constellation), after 35 years at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station. To friends and coworkers he is known as “Moose”, and has been described by many as a well-respected man of integrity, good character, with a great sense of humor, and someone who could be counted on.
Bruce enjoyed going to the movies and was an enthusiastic golfer. He was a member of the Oswego Country Club and whenever he traveled he was always looking for good courses to play. He appreciated the outdoors, loved to hike, camp, and sit around campfires. As an avid hunter, he was a member of the California Hunting Club in the Town of Fowler. Bruce inherited a love for antique cars from his father, Bill and one of his greatest joys was taking his grandchildren to their first car shows.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Helen, and a grandson, sweet Liam. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, their daughter, Alexis Veiga and her husband Alex, two grandchildren, Ryan “Buddy” and, Abby “Sweet Pea”. He will always be “GP” or “Grampie” to Abby and Ryan.
He is also survived by three brothers, Lyle (Sue) of Tilton, NH; Michael (Kathy) of Gouverneur;
Randy (Alicia) of Gouverneur; and a sister, Christine (Joe) Grant of Palm Coast, FL.; a large extended family on both sides, several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom will cherish his memory.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and all caregivers and staff, from housekeeping to CEO, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for their care, their compassion, and their ability to see the person behind the patient. Thank you to all who followed Bruce’s story on the Caring Bridge website, those who offered prayers and words of encouragement, and those who shared stories or memories of Bruce. He certainly was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Should you choose to do so, donations can be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo, the Kevin Guest House in Buffalo, or to the CNY Food Bank.
After much thought and consideration of the current situation with the COVID virus, we have decided to honor Bruce with a private celebration. This decision has not been an easy one, as we do not want to exclude anyone from celebrating his life. However, we also do not want to put
anyone in harm’s way. Please know that we are so very grateful to all of you and know that Bruce will always be with you. If you would like to remember/honor Bruce in some way, I am sure that he would want you to live your life in a kind and gentle way. Have fun and enjoy the
little things. Most of all be generous with your heart. Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
