On March 16, 2020, Bruce Weigand, 74, moved on to his next big adventure surrounded by the love of people he knew best.
Bruce was born to William and Elvere (Evans) Weigand. He spent his idyllic youth in Waterloo, New York. He graduated from Potsdam College with a Master’s Degree in Education. In January 1968 he accepted a teaching position at Adirondack Central School and taught for eight years as a Chemistry teacher. He was revered as an excellent teacher who perhaps utilized his lab for questionable experiments.
He greatly enjoyed his next career as a Self-Employed Insulation Contractor with his partner D. Beau St. Louis. They had many adventures insulating hundreds of homes and businesses in the North Country.
In July 1974 Bruce married Kristin Gilbert. Together they had 3 exceptional children. Polly, Jesse and Lucas.
In October 2003 Bruce married Julie Weiler. Together they raised a Labrador name “Bud.”
Bruce loved the outdoors whether he was fishing (his favorite), bird hunting or searching for wild mushrooms. Bruce was an avid gardener and cook who particularly loved growing a bounty of corn, heirloom tomatoes, pole beans, the perfect melons and especially enjoyed making Polly, Jesse, Luke and Julie work fields and pick rocks.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, swimming in the Moose River, making cider, sharing a story and home cooked meals around the table. Bruce loved music, especially Bob Dylan, John Prine and Bluegrass. Julie and the kids were forced to listen to “Bluegrass Ramble” on Sunday night car rides.
Bruce also enjoyed the poetry of Robert Service and Shel Silverstein.
Bruce is survived by his wife and companion of 33 years, Julie; his children’s mother, Kristin (Robert) Gilbert-Watson; his children, their spouses and granddaughters - Polly Weigand, Eric Alexander, Annalee Weigand; Jesse, Kristen, Logan and Shiya Weigand and Lucas Weigand and Jade Jalbert; his brother and sister-in-Law – Jeffrey and LeeAnn Weigand; his nephews – Jacob and Virdi Weigand; Cody and Stephanie Weigand and Chad Weigand; his mother-in-law Norma Donahue, Sister and Brother- in-Law – Lorie and Mark Bellinger; his Aunt Irene (William) Evans and his cousins as well as his best friends- Beau and Linda St. Louis, David and Laurie Rice, and the whole McIntyre clan.
Bruce had a booming laugh, a love of jokes and a fondness for puns. He lived and loved with few regrets.
Donations in memory can be made to Hospice of Lewis County, Lewis County Humane Society, the Turin Fire Department or The Michel J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/
To reach out to Bruce’s family and express a note of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.