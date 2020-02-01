Boonville — Bryan Lawrence Jasek, 7, the son of Henry and Amanda Lynch Jasek passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on September 4, 2012. He was currently attending Adirondack Central School where he was in second grade in Ms. Mathis’ class. Bryan loved to race and go as fast as he could. His Mom and Dad called him a “daredevil.” He liked drawing and playing video games. He enjoyed playing with his pet cats, Gizmo, Roxy and Bootsy, who was his favorite out of the three. Bryan was a member of the Boonville Cub Scout Pack -13 and enjoyed participating in activities particularly the Pine Wood Derby where he placed 1st at last year’s event. He was certainly a very special child and very muched loved and will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his Mom and Dad; one sister, Brooke; one brother, Braiden; maternal grandparents, Alan Lynch, Boonville, Elaine Davis and Michael Hardy, Rome; paternal grandparents, Pamela and Mike Sheppard, Utica; maternal great grandmother, Genevieve Fuller, West Leyden; maternal great grandparents, Jean and Clarence Davis, Glenfield; paternal great grandfather, Ray Hotaling, Forestport; many aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends at school and his aid at school, Morgan Weiler. He was predeceased by grandfather, Henry Jasek in 2018 and great grandfather Larry Fuller in 2014.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, New Jersey, 08103. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
