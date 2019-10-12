NATURAL BRIDGE — Bryan S. Gerber, 53, of Backus Road, passed away on Friday evening, October 11, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Bryan was born on April 4, 1966 in Carthage, New York, the son of Gilbert and Catherine V. (Lozo) Gerber. He graduated from Carthage Central School and went on to work as a Carpenter / Mill Wright for Local Unions 278 and 1163. He was a Superintendent for B-S Industrial Contractors Inc. in Gouverneur for several years. In addition, Bryan owned and operated a construction and excavating business known as Gerber Inc.
Bryan was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, motorcycling and working in his shop. Bryan had many friends of all ages and enjoyed their frequent visits.
Bryan is survived by his son, Bryant B. Gerber and his companion Tasha Becker of Natural Bridge; his father and stepmother, Gilbert and Diane Gerber of Gouverneur; a sister, Lisa Gerber of Lyons Falls; a brother, Christopher (Beth) Gerber of Merrimack, NH; a nephew, Shawn Woop; two nieces, Addison & Emery Gerber as well as several aunts & cousins. His first grandchild is on the way.
He is predeceased by his mother, Catherine V. Gerber.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a burial in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge to follow.
Memorial donations in Bryan’s memory may be made to the Natural Bridge Fire Department at 27570 High St, Natural Bridge, NY 13665.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
