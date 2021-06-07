Cooley - A graveside service for Myrtle E. Cooley will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 10th at the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville. Mrs. Cooley passed away January 14, 2021, she was 85 years old. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
HENDERSON - BRASHER IRON WORKS - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena from 12 -2:30 pm prior to the mass. Patsy passed away May 27, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
HARMYCH - The graveside service for Theresa Harmych will be held at 11:30 am on Sunday, June 13th at the Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen. Mrs. Harmych passed away on May 10, 2021. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life held from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Elks Lodge, Bradley St., Watertown. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
TABOLT - CROGHAN – A funeral Mass with Military Honors for John David Tabolt, 79, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. John passed away on February 6, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.