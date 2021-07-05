CLARK - A graveside service for Florence Clark who passed away on February 10, 2021 will be held on July 6, 2021 at 3pm at the Hale Cemetery in Norfolk. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
HORTON - The graveside service for Elizabeth Margaret Whitney Horton will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 10th at the Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson. Mrs. Horton passed away October 13, 2020, she was 89 years old. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeal Home, Inc.
