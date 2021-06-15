TAYLOR - The graveside service for Bernice B. Taylor will be on Monday, June 21, at 11 AM at Brookside Cemetery. Mrs. Taylor, 92, passed away on January 30, 2021. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
KLOCK - Gouverneur - Edward Klock, 70, passed away on Monday at Upstate SUNY Hospital in Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 20th from 1-3 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with a burial to follow at 4 pm at Oxbow Cemetery.
