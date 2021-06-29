BARITEAU - Howard Bariteau’s memorial service will be held at 11 am, July 5th at the Hammond Presbyterian Church.
Graveside Services for Patricia P. Nichols will be 2 pm Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 in the Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Road, Town of Henderson.
Mrs. Nichols passed away May 14th, 2021 in Florida. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
SYKES - Alice Sykes ~Dexter, NY Celebration of Life - Please join us in celebrating the life of Alice Sykes, who passed away on May 8th, 2020. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dexter United Methodist Church, 210 W Kirby St. Immediately following the service, the family will be welcoming all for a gathering at the Pillar Point Fire Hall, 11430 Middle Rd, Dexter, for refreshments and sharing of memories. Please help us honor her by wearing an item of color that is a reminder of Alice.
