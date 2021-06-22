BARITEAU - Howard Bariteau’s memorial service will be held at 11 am, July 5th at the Hammond Presbyterian Church.
SMITH - NATURAL BRIDGE – Elaine P. Smith, 69, formerly of Henry Road, passed away on Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
WOOD - CARTHAGE – Alice M. Wood, 79, formerly of S. Mechanic St., passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
MCINTOSH - HANNAWA FALLS – Graveside services for Janice S. McIntosh, 78, a resident of the Pumpkin Hills Road, Hannawa Falls, will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Janice passed away on December 23, 2020. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Janice S. McIntosh.
