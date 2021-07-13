WELLER - Gouverneur - A funeral mass for Rita Weller will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Gouverneur on Saturday, July 17th at 11:00 am with a burial to follow in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Rita, 88, passed away on September 5, 2020 in Carthage.
WHITTING - The service to celebrate the life of Lindsey Whiting will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at her mother’s home in Rensselaer Falls. There will also be calling hours at her mother’s home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Lindsey passed away December 4, 2020. She was 23. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.