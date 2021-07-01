STABINS - The calling hours for Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS and his son L. Jeffrey Stabins will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, July 8, from 4 - 7 PM. Internment will be at their family’s convenience. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
BUTLER - John B. Butler, 89, 2027 Rainbow Lane, Lima, NY, formerly of So. Hamilton St., Watertown, died July 1, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Lima, NY. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4pm-7pm at D. L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:15 am followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Church at 11 am with Reverend Arthur Labaff and Deacon Jim Gillan officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Livingston County Hospice. Online condolences may be made to dlcalarco.com.
BARITEAU - A Memorial Service for Howard Bariteau, age 86 of Hammond will be held on Monday (July 5, 2021) at 11:00am at the Hammond Presbyterian Church with Pastor Shea Zellweger officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
BERNHARD - A Memorial Mass for Philip C. Bernhard, age 87 of Harrisville will be held on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) at 10:00am at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass at 9:00am. Condolences can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
GREEN - Spring Burial for Emily C. Green age 86 of Lisbon will be held on Monday (July 12, 2021) at 10:00am at the White Church Cemetery with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Condolences can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
