SOULE - The graveside service for Karen E. Soule will be 11 am Monday, July 19th at Brookside Cemetery. Miss Soule, 67, Henderson, passed away May 19th, 2021 in Watertown. She is survived by her sister Mary Alice (John) Spencer of Billings, Montana. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Kenneth and Mary Soule. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
PERKINS - MASSENA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold V. and Lucile A. Perkins, lifelong residents of Massena will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on July 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Harold passed away March 12, 2020 and Lucile passed away April 19, 2021 in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.