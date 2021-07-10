LEHMAN — A graveside committal service, with military honors, for Darwin Lehman, 89, Beaver Falls, who died Feb. 2, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, in Riverside Annex Cemetery, Beaver Falls. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
MYERS — Graveside services for Winifred L. Myers, 94, Lowville, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River, with the Rev. Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Mrs. Myers died April 23 in Lowville.
