SUSICE - Carthage, NY - There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Anna May Butts Susice, 60, formerly of Carthage, on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 6-8pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Anna died on December 11, 2020 in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Richard Susice: three children, Fawna Babcock, Tonya Usry and Richard Susice, Jr., nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
ROSS - OGDENSBURG-Graveside services for Betty Elizabeth Ross, 94, of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:30 a.m. at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with Rev. David Sheppard officiating. Mrs. Ross died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
LEATHERLAND - A graveside service for Louise Leatherland will be held on June 19, 2021 from the Massena Center Cemetery at 12:00pm Louise passed away on March 3, 2021. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena New York.
KNOWLTON - Gouverneur - Bernard “Bernie” Knowlton, 85, passed away on Sunday at Canton - Potsdam Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 18th at 2 pm at Hailesboro Cemetery and a celebration of life to follow at 3 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center.
NIER - Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, of 13643 State Rt.3, Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully February 2, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Noon to 4 pm Sunday, June 20th at the home of Ron and Diane13643 State Rt.3, Sackets Harbor.
SOTIR - COPENHAGEN – A Funeral Service for Dawn D. Weller Sotir, 86, formerly of Copenhagen, will be at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral home Inc., with Pastor Evan Zehr officiating. There are no calling hours. Burial will follow in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. She passed away on December 12, 2020 at Loretto Health & Rehabilitation, Syracuse. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.