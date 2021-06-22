HANSON - Waddington: Funeral services Donald “ Bruce” Hanson, age 94, who passed away on April 3, 2021 in Orange City Florida, will he held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 am at United Methodist Church in Waddington. Burial with full military honors will follow in New Brookside Cemetery, Waddington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.
MASS - WATSON - Mary E. Turck, A Mass will be said on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mary will be laid to rest at the Beaches Bridge Cemetery in Watson. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s name to: Hospice, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, or to a charity of one’s choice. www.sundquistfh.com
