LAKINS - A casual Memorial Service and Celebration of the life for Waddington’s ambassador and greatest fan, Lyle Lakins, will be held at the Waddington Pavilion on July 16th at 1:00. We will remember Lyle’s life and take donations for the Madrid Waddington Athletic Department in his honor. All are welcome to attend.
CLARY - Norwood— Graveside services for Laura Clary, 99, a resident of the Massena Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Norwood at a time to be announced on Wednesday. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Laura Clary.
CHAPIN - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church. Mr. Chapin, a lifelong resident of Watertown, businessman and outdoor enthusiast, passed away in Florida on May 16th, 2022. To view the complete obituary and leave a condolence for the family, please go to www.reedbenoit.com. Reed & Benoit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
