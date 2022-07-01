LAKINS - A casual Memorial Service and Celebration of the life for Waddington’s ambassador and greatest fan, Lyle Lakins, will be held at the Waddington Pavilion on July 16th at 1:00. We will remember Lyle’s life and take donations for the Madrid Waddington Athletic Department in his honor. All are welcome to attend.
SMITH - A graveside service for Marlene E. Smith, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. There will be a reception at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following the graveside service. Mrs. Smith passed away on January 19, 2022.
