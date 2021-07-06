REDDICK - Gouverneur - A memorial dedication for Bill and Mary Jane Reddick will be held at Hailesboro Cemetery on Friday, July 9th at 4:00 pm.
DOUGHERTY - A memorial service for Barbara Dougherty will be held on July 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00am. Barbara passed away on February 16, 2020. Arrangements are with the Philips Memorial Home in Massena.
