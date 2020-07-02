Victor, NY – Burton G. McElwain, age 89, formerly of Potsdam, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Canandaigua, NY. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Constance McElwain; three daughters, Emily (William) Gorton, Karen (Mark) Brown, and Diane (Christopher) Jacob; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Merton (Ellen) McElwain; sister-in-law, Barbara McElwain; a niece; and eight nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Cook and June McElwain; and brother, Glenn McElwain.
Burt was born in Fort Covington, NY and was the son of George and Eva (Smiddy) McElwain. He worked at Agway in Potsdam for 40 years, retiring in 1990 as store manager. Burt was a 50 year member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was an honorary member of the Potsdam Chapter of Future Farmers of America. Burt enjoyed his home and garden in Potsdam, traveling, and spending time with family.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, at 11 am, at Bayside Cemetery, Clarkson Ave., Potsdam. Memorial contributions may be directed to Karen Brown at 5020 Crescent Circle, Canandaigua, NY 14424, for a memorial tree to be planted in the Village of Potsdam, in memory of Burt. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
