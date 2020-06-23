GLENFIELD - C. Dale Widmeyer, of New Hartford, formerly of Glenfield Road, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
Dale was born on March 1, 1929 in Glenfield, the son of Harold F. and Muriel (Salmon) Widmeyer. He graduated from General Martin High School in 1947 and worked for Salmon & Widmeyer until he was drafted in November 1950 in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Dale married Mary Hanno on August 20, 1952 at St. Mary’s Rectory in Glenfield.
The couple made their home and raised their family in Glenfield. In 1956 Dale purchased the family feed mill and lumber business with his partner Stanley Plato and the business was renamed Widmeyer & Plato. In 1976 Mr. Plato retired and Dale’s son Rick joined the business and they became Widmeyer Farm & Home. Although Rick became sole owner in 1992, Dale continued to go to work every day and was a fixture at the store until 2010 when he officially retired – at the age of 81.
He was a member of the Glenfield United Methodist Church, Life member of Lowville American Legion -162, member of Lowville Elk’s Lodge -1605, and board member of the Old Glendale Cemetery.
Anyone who knew Dale, knew he loved his sports! He was a loyal New York fan and followed the Giants football and the Giants baseball. Even when his baseball team moved to San Francisco he remained a loyal fan. In 2011 he and Rick took an eight day trip to San Francisco and managed to see 7 ball games while they were there. He was in a bowling league and golf league for many years and played town team baseball.
He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially loved Christmas when his wife Mary orchestrated a magical holiday for her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Mary, their three children, Richard (Vicky) Widmeyer of Glenfield; Wendy (Timothy) Mowers of Clinton; and Kitty (John) Phillips of Jamesville; nine grandchildren, Melissa, John, James, Beth, Caitlin, Markus, Mary, Annie, and Sarah; great-granddaughter, Molly; many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his sisters, Audrey Reed and Donna Essenlohr, his brother, Richard Widmeyer.
A graveside service and military honors will be held at Old Glendale Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Please follow Phase III rules and restrictions and masks must be worn.
Memorials in Dale’s name may be made to: 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343; Old Glendale Cemetery, C/O Darlene Burdick, 4783 State Route 12, Glenfield, NY 13343; or Glenfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 9, Turin, NY 13473-0009 www.sundquistfh.com
