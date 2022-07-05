Caleb T. Weygandt, Dexter, passed away at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Sunday, July 3rd. He was 14 years old. The funeral will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church. The family asks that all attendees bring a bicycle helmet for donation.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, inc.
