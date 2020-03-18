Due to restrictions and precautions of the COVID-19, the services of Caley P. Winans, will not be held on Saturday. A Celebration of his Life, Burial and Memorial Luncheon will be held at a time to be announced later in the spring.
Friends are encouraged to express condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
