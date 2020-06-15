A graveside service celebrating the life of Caley P. Winans, 40, of Potsdam will be held Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 AM at Garfield Cemetery, Potsdam with Pastor Duane “Bud” Leach, officiating. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing or wear face coverings and bring a lawn chair if unable to stand for an extended period of time. Caley passed away unexpectedly in Syracuse on March 10, 2020.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
