Goshen, Indiana-Calvin A. Zehr, 86, died Friday, June 19, at The Maples.
He was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Lowville, New York to Aaron and Pearl (Reyn) Zehr.
On Oct. 23, 1965 he married Emma Keim in Goshen.
She survives along with a son, David A. (Lynne) Zehr, Goshen; two grandchildren, Elizabeth “Ellie” and Nicholas “Nick”; a sister, Jane (Melvin) Birky, Littleton, Colorado and a brother, Melvin (Norma) Zehr, Lowville, New York.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hilton and his wife, Maryhelen Zehr and sisters, Vivian Stoffel and her husband, Louis and Mary Lehman and her husband, Addison.
A Goshen resident since 1958, Cal started Zehr Construction in 1968 and retired in 1999.
He was a member of 8th Street Mennonite Church and a 40-year member of Maplecrest Country Club and it’s Monday night league.
Cal served in voluntary service for two years at the Syracuse Hospital in Syracuse, New York. He was a 16-year school board member for the Middlebury Community Schools and volunteered as a construction consultant for AMBS, Mennonite Church USA and for the one room schoolhouse at Bonneyville.
A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery and a memorial service will be held later in the fall.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to 8th Street Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
