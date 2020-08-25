Formerly of Canton, NY— Calvin F. “Cal” Zimmer, Sr., Pastor Emeritus, 96, of Rome, NY, formerly of Canton, NY died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A PRIVATE Memorial Service will follow with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.
Cal was born September 16, 1923 in Rochester NY, a son of the late Oliver and Ruth (Bauer) Zimmer. He graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1941 and after serving as a medic in World War II during the D-Day invasion he returned to school graduating from Ohio Wesleyan in 1949 and from Colgate-Rochester Divinity School in 1951 With a Masters of Divinity.
On September 22, 1945 he married Alice M. Knox in Rochester, NY. The couple raised four children. Alice died in 1981. On November 26, 1982 he married Madeline “Mandy” Clark at the Canton United Methodist Church where he was Pastor Emeritus. Cal welcomed her three children into the family. The couple enjoyed many winters together in Avon Park, Florida spending summers in Canton with many trips to Maine included. Mandy died in 2015.
Cal was also predeceased by a daughter Victoria at birth, a son Calvin, Jr. and a grandson Michael Zimmer.
Surviving are his children David (Ann) Zimmer of Canton NY, Gail (Dennis) Sexton of Rome NY, Paul Zimmer of Lynchburg, VA; his step-children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ralph Zimmer of West Henrietta and a sister, Ann Kimball of Buffalo NY.
Cal was ordained a Methodist Minister serving numerous Parishes over his 50+ years of preaching. He also was a Professor at SUNY Canton for 18 years, serving as the Chairman of the Social Science Department for 6 years. One of his proudest achievements was to be the only Professor asked by the student body to give the address at commencement.
Following Cal’s active duty service during WWII, he joined the US Army Reserves where he eventually retired with the rank of Major. Cal served as chaplain for the Canton VFW for years and continued to be active in events well after his retirement. Cal conducted his last church service on Father’s Day in 2015 at Canton Methodist Church, accomplishing a goal of preaching in every decade from his 20’s to his 90’s.
Cal was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing golf at St. Lawrence University Golf Club, bowling in several area leagues and watching baseball and football whenever he could.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Canton United Methodist Church, Building Fund.
