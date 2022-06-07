THREE MILE BAY- Calvin J. Becker, 85, of Ct Rt 57 passed away on Sunday June 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Calvin was born in Watertown on November 5, 1936 to the late John and Beulah (Pennock) Becker. After finishing high school, Calvin enlisted in the United States Army, serving until 1960. On June 22, 1963 he married Elaine Northrop at the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church.
Along with being a member of the NYS Teamsters and the Little White Church on Point Peninsula, Calvin worked as a truck driver for various companies. After retirement, he enjoyed basketball, playing cards, crossword puzzles, gardening, yard work and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Calvin is survived by his wife Elaine and his children: Ginger (Jeffrey) Hall, Gina (Kirk) Aubertine and Gayle (Tucker) Wiley. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jonathan Hall, Ryan Aubertine, Riley Aubertine, Dylan Wiley, Derek Wiley and Delaney Wiley.
Calvin is predeceased by his parents and a sister Eunice Becker.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
