Calling hours for Camden R. Kilionski will be 5:00pm – 8:00pm Tuesday, July 7th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of Camden’s family.
Camden passed away Tuesday, June 30th following a courageous battle with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He was 3 months old.
Born in Watertown on March 31, Camden is the son of Andrew and Donielle (Hall) Kilionski.
In addition to his parents, Camden is survived by his big brother, Jackson; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Amy Kilionski of Beaver Falls; maternal grandparents, Jason and Dawn Hall of Dexter; paternal aunt & uncles, Nicholas (Briele) Kilionski, Matthew Kilionski; maternal aunts & uncle, Dalton (Anastasia) Hall, Dayna Hall; cousins, Levi, Joel, Everlie, and Oliver; and great-grandparents, Donald (Karen) Mooney, Molly Hall, Thomas Sr. (Joyce) Kilionski, and Pamela Erickson.
Camden is also survived by a large, extended network of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is predeceased by 2 great-grandparents, Robert Hall and Fred Erickson.
Camden’s family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the exceptional individuals who cared for him at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown and Golisano Children’s Hospital, Rochester.
Donations may be made to Children’s Miracle Network, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or online at Childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate. Please designate Samaritan Medical Center as the benefiting hospital.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
