Camden R. Kilionski, son of Andrew and Donielle, passed away Tuesday, June 30th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He was 3 months old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.